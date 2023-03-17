Adam Brody and Jack Dylan Grazer on swapping bodies in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The two actors open up about pulling double-duty in the DC superhero sequel.

Adam Brody and Jack Dylan Grazer may be costars in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but they never actually share the screen. So, when EW pitched them on a rare joint interview, the two actors were thrilled to actually hang out for once.

"This is the most work we've ever done together," Brody jokes.

"It actually is," Grazer says. "It's probably the longest conversation we've ever had, either."

The two actors star in the DC superhero sequel (out March 17), playing two versions of the same character. The 19-year-old Grazer plays foster kid Freddy Freeman, an awkward, fast-talking teenager with a sarcastic streak and a superhero obsession. Meanwhile, Brody, 43, appears as the adult superhero that Freddy can transform into, complete with perfect hair, super-strength, and the power of flight. Freddy got his powers from his adoptive brother Billy Batson, the titular superhero played by Asher Angel (as a teen) and Zachary Levi (as an adult superhero).

Sitting down with EW in early March, Grazer and Brody opened up about trading places on set — and quickly began peppering each other with questions. (They even looked the part, wearing similar dark sweaters with crisp white collars.)

Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"There was a moment where I felt like a proud father," Grazer says with a laugh. "I watched you step in, and you had your moment. I was like, this is really cool to watch how quickly he picks up the pieces. Depending on how I approach the take, you'll match that without getting any real direction."

"[My Freddy] is more confident for sure, but the fun of playing it for me is juxtaposing that with being as naïve or youthful as you could conceivably be," Brody adds. "It's hard not to lean into the most ridiculous version of that."

Both actors take on an expanded role in the sequel, teaming up with Levi's hero and facing off against a villainous Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Brody only popped up in the 2017 original film for a brief cameo, and here, he jumped at the chance to show off even more superhero stunts.

"I did some sliding in this one," the O.C. alum says with pride. "I did a wire slide, where I slid into frame. But the most fun stunt I had was in the last one. It's a shot that was cut, where some winged creature pulls me up. I have a wire on my back, and it's like a bungee cord in reverse, where it just yanks you up 40, 50 feet, and you bounce up there. But in this one, I'm flying mostly. Which doesn't require much except endurance and patience."

"You got the better half, man," Grazer says.

Still, Brody wasn't the only one who showed off his stunt skills. Both remember filming an early rooftop scene together, where Liu's evil Kalypso pushes Brody's Freddy out of frame. As he lands, he transforms back into teenage Freddy, and Grazer hits the ground hard. "It cuts to him, and he's just flying [backward], doing take after take of landing on his head," Brody says. "You were committed. I was like, damn!"

So, in the spirit of Shazam, would they ever consider trading roles? "I'd like to try it for a day," Grazer admits with a laugh. "But I'm happy with my place. Really, I'm good."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters now. For more from Grazer and Brody, watch the video above.

