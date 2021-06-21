Shazam! director unveils sequel's new superhero suits

David F. Sandberg has revealed new looks for Zachary Levi, Adam Brody, and their Fury of the Gods costars.

The Shazam six are ready to take flight once more. Although the superhero sequel Shazam!: Fury of the Gods isn't due to hit theaters until 2023, director David F. Sandberg offered fans a treat on Monday, unveiling the new costumes for the film's principal heroes.

"Don't know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here's a pic I took the other day," Sandberg wrote in his tweet.

Like its 2019 predecessor, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods revolves around Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his five foster siblings: Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman), Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton), Eugene Choi (Ian Chen), and Pedro Peña (Jovan Armand). Billy possesses the ability to transform into the titular adult superhero (Zachary Levi) by shouting the magic word "Shazam!," but his siblings also gained special powers by the end of the first movie. Sandberg's new photo shows Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, Levi, Fulton, and D.J. Cortona as the superhero versions of Freddy, Darla, Eugene, Billy, Mary, and Pedro.

Fans may notice that Fulton now plays Mary both in her human and superhero forms. In the climax of the original Shazam!, Michelle Broth portrayed the character's adult "Mary Marvel" form, but Sandberg confirmed on Twitter that Fulton will now play both parts. Mary is the oldest of the siblings, after all, and much closer to adulthood, so her transformation isn't as dramatic.

"Yes, Grace now plays both parts," Sandberg wrote. "But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she's super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman!"

Check out the photos above. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters June 2, 2023.