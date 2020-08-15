Shazam! director shares (very) early reviews of sequel, which has not yet been filmed

Shazam! type Movie genre Superhero

David F. Sandberg is not wasting any opportunity to whet your appetite for Shazam 2.

The Shazam! director posted a hilarious "trailer" for the DC film's upcoming sequel online, making use of some very early reactions to the movie. "We haven't shot Shazam 2 yet but there are already reviews up on [the popular film-focused social networking site] Letterboxd," Sandberg wrote. "I'm pretty sure that means we're allowed to start using review quotes for marketing."

Some of the reviews in question: "I'm fine with this," "David F. Sandberg is a sweetheart!" and "I'M GONNA BE 19 WHEN THIS COMES OUT WHAT." Hey, there's no such thing as bad press.

A virtual Shazam! panel featuring star Zachary Levi will be held next Saturday, Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m. PT, as part of the DC FanDome event. According to the panel description, the cast are "sworn to secrecy on the new script for their upcoming movie," but will offer some clues as to what the sequel might entail.

Shazam 2 is currently set for release on Nov. 4, 2022.

Related content: