David F. Sandberg called the character reveal "less ideal" for fans who were already planning to see the superhero sequel.

Shazam! director reacts to new ad's huge DCU cameo spoiler: 'Maybe don't be online or watch TV'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg is urging DC fans to avoid going on social media or watching TV for the next week because a new ad for the movie reveals one wonder-fully huge spoiler.

The filmmaker reacted to the latest commercial for the upcoming sequel — which shows Gal Gadot making an appearance dressed as Wonder Woman — on Twitter Friday night.

"Well there's some big Shazam spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don't be online or watch TV with ads," Sandberg tweeted. "Pretty good advice in general actually."

In the clip, Wonder Woman's boot pops up as someone remarks, "Oh my God." Shazam (Zachary Levi) then makes the "call me" gesture toward her, but Diana blows off his flirtatious move by turning on her heel and simply replying, "Stick to saving the world, kid."

After seeing the ad, a fan tweeted that Gadot's sudden cameo "caught me off guard" but "makes me want to go see it now." To which Sandberg responded, "Then I guess it's working at least."

When another user suggested that Sandberg didn't seem too pleased with the TV spot's big reveal, the director replied, "I'm happy if it convinces people to see the movie. But it's of course less ideal for people who were going to see it anyway if they happen to see spoilers."

Sandberg also confirmed that he didn't have any say in the clip before its release. "I don't approve ads (they make a lot of them)," he added. "I do get a say in trailers though."

Representatives for Warner Bros., the studio behind Shazam, did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Rumors have been swirling for months now about whether or not Diana would make an appearance in the film after keen-eyed viewers spotted slight glimpses of her across multiple ads. However, what she brings to Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his fellow foster siblings' battle against the Daughters of Atlas Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu) remains to be seen.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters March 17.

