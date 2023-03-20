The Fury of the Gods director opens up about the sequel’s disappointing box office and says he’s 'eager' to return to his horror roots.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg says he's 'done with superheroes for now'

If Shazam suits up for a third movie, don't expect David F. Sandberg to be in the director's chair for it.

Zachary Levi in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Zachary Levi in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Swedish Sandberg directed both the original 2019 Shazam! and the new sequel. (He's also known for horror hits like 2016's Lights Out and 2017's Annabelle: Creation.) In a series of tweets, the director said he was "surprised" by the response to Fury of the Gods, noting that the film earned his lowest-ever Rotten Tomatoes critical score but his highest audience score.

"I wasn't expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it's a good film," he wrote. "Oh well."

"As I've been saying for a while now I'm very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things)," Sandberg continued. "After six years of Shazam I'm definitely done with superheroes for now."

Zachary Levi once again suits up as the titular hero in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, starring alongside Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler. When the first film hit theaters in 2019, it was a surprise hit, charming both critics and audiences alike. (It earned a 90 percent critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.) Response to the sequel has been considerably more muted, and the film earned a "rotten" critical rating with only 52 percent.

West Side Story actress Zegler, who joined the cast for the sequel, also weighed in on the response to Fury of the Gods, calling out "senselessly mean" critics on Twitter before saying "it's just cool to hate on fun nowadays."

Sandberg added that he "doesn't regret even for a second making the Shazam movies" and that he's incredibly proud of the finished product, even if he's looking forward to "disconnecting" from the "superhero discourse online."

"A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore," he explained.

