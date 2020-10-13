Shawn Mendes documentary In Wonder heads to Netflix

In Wonder, described as a portrait of Shawn Mendes' life, will hit Netflix this Nov. 23.

Netflix is so in wonder of a new Shawn Mendes documentary that the streaming platform will be the home for this close-up look at the singer's life this November.

Titled In Wonder, a nod to Mendes' upcoming album Wonder, will serve as "a portrait of Mendes' life, chronicling the past few years of his rise and journey," according to an official description.

"Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all," Mendes tweeted Tuesday when news broke.

In Wonder is helmed by music video director Grant Singer, who worked with The Weeknd, Lorde, and Sam Smith. Mendes and his longtime manager Andrew Gertler executive produced the film with Ben Winston. Saul Germaine and James Haygood produced.

Mendes dropped the title track from his Wonder album at the start of October, as well as the accompanying music video, which sees the Canadian singer-songwriter belting the ballad while riding a train, then running through the woods and onto a rain-soaked cliff edge.

Image zoom Netflix

The album will drop on Dec. 4, while Netflix will release In Wonder on Nov. 23.

The film joins the streamer's lineup of music documentaries, including the Beyoncé's Homecoming, Taylor Swift's Miss Americana, and Lady Gaga's Five Foot Two.