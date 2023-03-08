"The judge asked my child, my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?'"

Sharon Stone broke through to superstar status with her performance in Paul Verhoeven's 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct, but she says the role also had some serious consequences.

The actress has revealed that the movie affected her personal life, specifically her contentious legal battle with ex-husband Phil Bronstein over custody of their adopted son, Roan.

"I lost custody of my child," she said in a new interview with Bruce Bozzi on the podcast Table for Two. "The judge asked my child, my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?'"

She continued, "This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie. People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now. You saw maybe a 16th of a second of possible nudity from me, and I lost custody of my child."

Sharon Stone and her son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone

Stone married Bronstein in 1998, six years after the release of Basic Instinct. Due to her inability to have biological children, the couple adopted Roan in 2000. Their divorce was finalized four years later, and though they initially shared custody of Roan, Bronstein was the primary caretaker.

When Stone challenged this agreement in 2008, she lost. Coverage at the time from publications like PEOPLE does not mention the judge's alleged question about "sex movies" that Stone recalls, instead focusing on Judge Anne-Christine Massullo's criticism of Stone's overreaction to Roan's health issues. (Massullo repeated a claim of Bronstein's that Stone suggested Botox injections as a way to deal with Roan's smelly feet. Stone denied the claim, with her lawyer Marty Singer telling PEOPLE, "Sharon never made any statements on the issue of putting Botox in the child's feet.")

Speaking of the health issues, Stone said on Table for Two that losing custody of Roan literally broke her heart — she landed in the Mayo Clinic with "extra heartbeats" in the upper and lower chambers of her organ, she explained.

Still, she and Roan have maintained a close relationship over the years. He filed legal papers in 2019 to add "Stone" to his name, and Stone shared a photo of Roan on her Instagram last July proudly calling him "Roan Stone."

