Which shark movies have the most bite? Our ranking, from best to worst

When Jaws was released in 1975, one astute critic claimed that it was nothing more than a Roger Corman B-picture enhanced by a big budget. I don’t think that’s true. But either way, Corman would eventually return the favor by producing this SyFy monster mash-up featuring a patently CGI shark-octopus hybrid. Forget that it looks more like a half-squid than a half-octopus shark and just file this one under the same schlocky category as such disposable, chum-scented comedies as 2-Headed Shark Attack, Mega Shark Vs. Giant Octopus, Ghost Shark, Attack of the Jurassic Shark, and of course the venerable Sharknado series.