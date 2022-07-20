The country-pop superstar joins Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne, and Orville Peck to reflect on her life and career in the trailer for Not Just a Girl.

Shania Twain talks vocal cord scare in new documentary trailer: 'I thought that was it'

Are you ready? Let's go, girls — on a career-spanning cinematic journey through Shania Twain's life and legacy.

The Canadian country-pop superstar has unveiled a new trailer for Not Just a Girl, an upcoming documentary movie about her early years and subsequent cultural impact as one of the best-selling musical acts of all time.

It also features the 56-year-old singer discussing a health scare during her battle with Lyme disease, which she says made her fearful that her career might end due to its impact on her vocal cords.

"I thought I'd lost my voice forever," Twain says in the clip. "I thought that was it."

Chronicling her humble beginnings in Timmins, Ontario, through to her status as a global icon with career sales exceeding 100 million recordings worldwide, the documentary includes studio session footage and new interviews with Twain as she recounts her time in the industry. It also boasts fresh material on the making of her forthcoming sixth studio album.

"OMG I love this trailer!!" Twain tweeted alongside the preview, also announcing that she will release her compilation album Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) on July 26. "It's crazy to see my entire career in 90 seconds."

Shania Twain performs at the Staples Center on August 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Shania Twain is set to release 'Not Just a Girl,' a new documentary about her life. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Also appearing in the film are fellow musicians Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne, and Orville Peck, who speak about the impact Twain had on them and the industry at large.

"She was a trailblazer," Richie says, with Peck adding, "She paved the way for musicians everywhere."

Twain's team indicates that Netflix acquired the film for distribution, though it did not produce it.

The album Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) will be released digitally via Netfilx on July 26, followed by a physical release on Sept. 2. Watch Twain's accompanying documentary trailer above.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.