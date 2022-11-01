Shangela and Tyra Banks want to make Life-Size 3 together and we are here for it

Life-Size 3? Halleloo!

On Monday night's Halloween episode of Dancing With the Stars Drag Race alum Shangela pitched host Tyra Banks on teaming up for a third Life-Size film, the series which finds Banks playing a Barbie-like doll, Eve, come to life.

In her dance, Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko did a routine where they played creepy dolls, complete with scary makeup, to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." While talking to the judges, Banks praised Shangela for her commitment to the doll look, which prompted the drag queen to pitch the host on the idea. "You and me, Life-Size 3, Disney+," Shangela said.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Michael Bublé Night” – The cast is “Feeling Good” because Michael Bublé is in the ballroom as a guest judge. The 10 remaining couples will perform new dances to music by the GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist. “Michael Bublé Night” will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 24 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (ABC/Eric McCandless) Tyra Banks and Shangela on 'Dancing With the Stars' | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Banks was a fan of the idea, reiterating it and asking the streamer, which is also home to Dancing With the Stars now, if they were listening.

The original 2000 film was made for the Wonderful World of Disney on ABC, and it starred Banks as Eve opposite a young Lindsay Lohan as the girl who finds her doll suddenly come to life after a wish gone wrong. A seasonal sequel, Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, aired on Freeform in December 2018. The holiday film featured Banks reprising her role and helping the young CEO of a toy company struggling with her job.

Banks has been eager to make a third film for some time now. In Feb. 2020, she appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen that another movie was in the works. She revealed that she was currently working on Life-Size 3 (given that this was only a month before COVID lockdown, it's no surprise those plans were likely delayed).

We think Eve needs a drag queen friend to shine bright, shine far, don't you?

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.