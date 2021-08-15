Simu Liu responds to Shang-Chi release comments from Disney CEO Bob Chapek: 'We are not the experiment'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has responded to recent comments from Bob Chapek, where the Disney CEO called the upcoming Marvel film's release rollout "an interesting experiment for us."

"We are not an experiment," Liu wrote on Twitter, posting alongside photos from filming. "We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I'm fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

During a recent earnings call, Chapek brought up plans for the studio's upcoming theatrical releases, confirming that both Shang-Chi and the recently released Free Guy have 45-day theatrical windows — the first movies to not be made available on Disney+ Premier Access on the same day as their debut since the start of the pandemic.

Shang-Chi Simu Liu in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ' | Credit: marvel

"We actually think it will be an interesting experiment for us," Chapek said of choosing to release the film only in theaters, despite the resurgence in pandemic numbers thanks to the Delta variant. "The prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after going theatrical for 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles."

Shang-Chi is directed by Short Term 12's Destin Daniel Cretton and also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Ronny Chieng. The film hits theaters on Sept. 3.