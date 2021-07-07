Watch Shang-Chi star Simu Liu explain his life from A to Z

There's more to Simu Liu than just Shang-Chi. The cover star of EW's August issue sat down for an exclusive video in which he explains his life from A to Z. While some of the alphabetical items definitely pertain to the upcoming Marvel superhero film (Liu says F stands for Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige, for instance, while S is for Shang-Chi himself), Liu also went into detail about other aspects of his life, from his favorite video games to formative acting experiences.

For instance, did you know Liu is an accomplished musical performer? For D he said "dance" due to his background as a competitive hip-hop dancer, and for E he just started singing "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by the Backstreet Boys, which will probably get the boy band hit stuck in your head for the rest of the day (consider yourself warned). Liu's love of music goes way back, too; for L, he said Lx4, the name of the boy band he formed as a kid with three other friends who all had last names starting with L.

Liu used other letters to explain his acting career up to this point. G is for Guillermo del Toro, the director of Pacific Rim, since that monster movie was the first film Liu ever worked on (as a minimum-wage extra, but nevertheless he acquired a love of filmmaking along with all the blue body paint). N is for the CW show Nikita, where Liu notched his first speaking role (as "Hong Kong Desk Cop #1"). K, of course, is for Kim's Convenience, the sitcom that really brought Liu to prominence for his role as Jung Kim, the black sheep of the convenience store-owning family.

As Kim's Convenience viewers might gather, Liu hails from Toronto, and used several letters to speak highly of his hometown as well.

