EW gathered Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, and director Destin Daniel Cretton for an Around the Table conversation.

The Shang-Chi cast on karaoke, accidental punches, and geeking out over Tony Leung

Much of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings focuses on a fractured family that has grown apart over the years. But when EW gathered the cast and director for an edition of our Around the Table video series, they proved that offscreen, there was nothing but love.

Before Shang-Chi hits theaters on Sept. 3, EW united director Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Meng'er Zhang for a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's newest blockbuster. Liu stars as the titular hero, who finds himself drawn back into his family's dangerous legacy. Along the way, he's joined by his longtime best friend Katy (Awkwafina) and his estranged sister Xialing (Zhang).

In EW's wide-ranging, spoiler-free chat, Liu, Awkwafina, Zhang, and Cretton reflected on the responsibilities of telling Marvel's first story with a predominantly Asian cast — as well as some of their favorite memories from set (like how Zhang met her now-husband working on Shang-Chi, and Awkwafina and Liu threw them an impromptu wedding celebration and took them to Disneyland).

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Meng’er Zhang, Simu Liu, and Awkwafina in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' | Credit: Jasin Boland/©Marvel Studios 2021

The one thing they all bonded over most, however, was their admiration for costar Tony Leung, who plays Shang-Chi and Xialing's father, Wenwu.

"I never thought in a million years he'd say yes to being in this movie," Cretton admits. "So on day one, when I found myself behind the monitor, watching him do his first take in the movie, I was so scared but also just so blown away."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters now. Watch EW's Around the Table video above.