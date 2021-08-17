Shang-Chi first reactions tout 'simply incredible' action scenes, fodder for 'thirsty' crowd

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be arriving in theaters soon, and early buzz suggests that Marvel's latest superhero flick packs a punch.

The first reactions to the movie hit social media in the wake of Shang-Chi's Monday night premiere, and viewers seemed to agree that star Simu Liu and company deliver on the action, and look damn good doing so.

EW deputy editor and creative director Tim Leong wrote that the movie is "full of heart, action, laughs, thrills & more," adding, "I was smiling under my mask the whole time."

EW digital director Shana Naomi Krochmal said the movie, which serves as martial arts master Shang-Chi's introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is "huuuge feeling in the best origin story way." More importantly, she added, "In honor of that thirsty crowd may I also say that yes Simu (& others!!) are v hot in this movie."

Adding to the thirst train was writer Laura Sirikul, who commended the chemistry between Liu and Awkwafina, the latter of whom plays Shang-Chi's companion Katy. Sirikul also said Tony Leung — the iconic Hong Kong actor who plays Shang-Chi's father — "could still get it. That IS A MAN."

Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley tweeted: "2 words ladies: Florian Munteanu. *fans face*"; she also gave a heads-up about the film having "some jump outta ur seat cameos."

Thirst material aside, many viewers took note of Shang-Chi's more grounded elements, and its breakthrough as Marvel's first film with a primarily Asian cast. "It's ultimately a grounded family drama," wrote Diaspora founder Dino-Ray Ramos, who shouted out Destin Daniel Cretton as "the perfect director for this film."

Entertainment Tonight senior editor Philiana Ng agreed, tweeting, "Family is a big running theme throughout and the cast shines bright."

In terms of critical takes, Scott Menzel of WeLiveEntertainment crowned Shang-Chi both "the best superhero film of 2021 so far" and the "Best martial arts I've seen in a long time."

Insider correspondent Kirsten Acuna highlighted the movie's "beautifully choreographed fight scenes" and how it's "full of badass women."

The Shang-Chi premiere wasn't all entertainment journalists, though. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu seemed blown away by the project, commenting, "WOw the world really doesn't know yet how much this movie brings the joy back to the @Marvel universe."

And journalist Jeff Yang, who brought his son Hudson Yang (star of Fresh Off The Boat), simply concluded that Shang-Chi deserves "10/10 rings would see again."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens Sept. 3.

Related content: