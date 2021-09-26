Shang-Chi continues its reign at the top of the weekend box office
Shang-Chi and the Legends of the 10 Rings fended off competition from newcomer Dear Evan Hansen, a broadway-to-big-screen offering, to hold the No. 1 spot at the box office.
The Marvel film brought in another $13.2 million, a little less than double Dear Evan Hansen's $7.5 million weekend takings. Shang-Chi, which stars Simu Liu as the titular hero, has now grossed around $196 million at the box office, moving it past Black Widow as the top domestic earner at the box office this year.
Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy hung on to third, with the comedy bringing in $4.129 million over the weekend.
Horrorfilm Candyman took fourth, with $2.5 million.
Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho, now in its second week at the box office, grabbed the fourth spot. It earned $2.1 million.
Disney's Jungle Cruise, which has been out for more than two months, grabbed the sixth spot. The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starring film earned $1.72 million.
James Wan's Malignant landed at seventh for its third week outing, bringing in $1.5 million, followed by Copshop in eighth with $1.265 million.
Paw Patrol, the animated children's movie, which is also available to stream on Paramount + managed a ninth place finish, and $1.12 million, while import romance Love Story rounded out the top 10 with $893K.
Related content:
Comments