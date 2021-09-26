Shang-Chi continues its reign at the top of the weekend box office

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the 10 Rings fended off competition from newcomer Dear Evan Hansen, a broadway-to-big-screen offering, to hold the No. 1 spot at the box office.

The Marvel film brought in another $13.2 million, a little less than double Dear Evan Hansen's $7.5 million weekend takings. Shang-Chi, which stars Simu Liu as the titular hero, has now grossed around $196 million at the box office, moving it past Black Widow as the top domestic earner at the box office this year.

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Simu Liu and Awkwafina in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy hung on to third, with the comedy bringing in $4.129 million over the weekend.

Horrorfilm Candyman took fourth, with $2.5 million.

Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho, now in its second week at the box office, grabbed the fourth spot. It earned $2.1 million.

Disney's Jungle Cruise, which has been out for more than two months, grabbed the sixth spot. The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starring film earned $1.72 million.

James Wan's Malignant landed at seventh for its third week outing, bringing in $1.5 million, followed by Copshop in eighth with $1.265 million.

Paw Patrol, the animated children's movie, which is also available to stream on Paramount + managed a ninth place finish, and $1.12 million, while import romance Love Story rounded out the top 10 with $893K.