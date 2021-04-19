For Liu, that meant throwing himself into training: The actor jokes that unlike some of his Marvel cohorts, Shang-Chi's face is never obscured by a mask, so he had to learn to do as many of his own stunts as possible. Almost as soon as he walked off the stage at Comic-Con in 2019, he began practicing different forms of martial arts and trying to bulk up without losing Shang-Chi's flexibility and agility. "I want to sit here and tell you that I was pretty good at martial arts before," Liu admits. "I had maybe worked a few days as a stuntman in Toronto. But really, my martial arts experience was like backflipping in my backyard when I was a teenager and doing parkour with my friends."