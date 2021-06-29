"The reason it looks like that is because that is Abomination fighting Wong," Kevin Feige said.

Marvel chief confirms Abomination vs. Wong fight in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings type Movie genre Superhero

Your eyes did not deceive you, Marvel fans: The green-skinned brute known as the Abomination and the steadfast sorcerer Wong are indeed duking it out in a cage match in the latest trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed as much in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes. "Some fans said, 'This looks like a character they hadn't seen in many years named the Abomination, fighting a character that looks like Wong.' And I can say that the reason it looks like that is because that is Abomination fighting Wong," he said.

"[It's] a fun thing to have a character that we haven't had on screen in over a decade show up again in the MCU," Feige added. "And to see fans on that little tag of the trailer recognize that and embrace that is great fun."

Tim Roth originally portrayed Abomination, a hulked-out Emil Blonsky, in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which starred Edward Norton before Mark Ruffalo took on the role of Bruce Banner. Roth has also been confirmed to appeared in the Disney+ She-Hulk series.

As for Wong, the Master of the Mystic Arts portrayed by Benedict Wong was last seen helping to save the planet from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, but he's also set for a return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Our question now is, why the heck are these two fighting each other?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, the martial arts maven who attempts to live out a normal life before he's pulled back into the world of his father, the villainous Mandarin (Tony Leung Chiu-wai), who wields the mystical Ten Rings as his weapons.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Abomination vs. Wong Abomination vs. Wong in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also features Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, and Ronny Chieng.

"The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before," Liu previously told EW. "We know so many different versions of Batman's origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

The film is set to hit theaters Sept. 3.

