Place those pizza orders: Seth Rogen has assembled the ultimate voice cast for his forthcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael) will voice the half-shell heroes alongside a cast that includes Jackie Chan (Splinter), Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), and Ayo Edebiri (April O'Neil) in the computer animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Seth Rogen attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon); THE OSCARS® The 94th Oscars® aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC via Getty Images) MAYA RUDOLPH; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Giancarlo Esposito attends the Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 28, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Seth Rogen; Maya Rudolph; Giancarlo Esposito | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty for Nickelodeon; ABC via Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty for Disney

Directed by Jeff Rowe and produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, Mutant Mayhem will follow the crime-fighting turtles as they set out to "win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers" after years of being sheltered from the human world, per a synopsis. New pal April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, "but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

"We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we've assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe," Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement. "This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can't wait to show audiences this film."

The classic Ninja Turtles property was created in 1984 by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, debuting first as a comic book series before becoming a hit animated series in the '80s and live-action series in the '90s. It also spawned several blockbuster theatrical releases from filmmakers Steve Barron, Michael Pressman, and Michael Bay, among others.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives in theaters Aug. 4.

