Seth Rogen says fans who became cops because of Superbad 'did not understand the movie'

Seth Rogen wants the world to know that his bumbling cop character in the 2007 film Superbad was meant to be a red flag, not a role model.

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the beloved teen comedy, the actor — who co-wrote the movie with his best friend Evan Goldberg — told Vanity Fair about one "horrifying" comment he often receives from fans about Officer Michaels.

"I get a lot where cops come up to me and say, 'I became a cop because of Superbad,'" he said. "That has been said to me on numerous occasions. And when they say that to me, I say, 'That is f---ed up. You did not understand the movie.'"

SUPERBAD, Seth Rogen, 2007. Seth Rogen in 'Superbad' | Credit: Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

He's not wrong. Officer Michaels and his partner Officer Slater, played by Bill Hader, are — at best — objectively terrible cops. Not only do the pair knowingly let an underage Fogell, a.k.a McLovin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), drink alcohol with them, but they also take him on a highly illegal joyride throughout town in which they perform donuts in a police car while blasting Van Halen's 1984 hit "Panama," flash their sirens to skirt traffic lights, and shoot at a stop sign.

And when it comes to actually doing their jobs, well, they're super bad at that too. While investigating a robbery at a local liquor store, the duo fumble their way through multiple witness testimonies, draw a rudimentary police sketch of the culprit, and struggle to differentiate between the rapper Eminem and the popular candy.

They're also just generally not up to snuff, as evidenced when Rogen's character is unable to catch "the fastest kid alive" Evan (Michael Cera) while attempting to arrest him and his bestie Seth (Jonah Hill).

So, if Superbad was the film that inspired fans to pop on a badge and serve, they may want to rethink things. These dudes' slapstick antics are a pretty far cry from reality.

