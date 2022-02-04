It's not the first time the actor has had to check Sandy.

Seth Rogen reacts to his mom's latest sex tweet: 'Burn this app to the ground'

Watch out, Dionne Warwick — Sandy Rogen is creeping her way toward the Twitter throne.

On Thursday, Seth Rogen's mother shared another of her provocative thoughts on Twitter, writing, "You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says, 'I gave blood today,' well there should be one that says 'I had great sex today.' Ha ha ha …"

Sandy Rogen, Seth Rogen Sandy and Seth Rogen | Credit: Charles Sykes/Getty Images

The actor then took a break from tweeting photos of his homemade psychedelic vases to put his foot down, writing, "Burn this app to the ground."

While her feed consists mostly of Proud Mom Content™, with her retweeting casting announcements and movie trailers, Sandy is no stranger to embarrassing her son on the app. Here, for example, is her take on the sex in Bridgerton:

And her musings on sex and yoga:

And Rogen's mom isn't the only family member giving the Neighbors star a hard time. In June, he shared a "supportive text" from his sister Danya, in which she called out his bald spot.

While 2022 is looking to be chockfull of Seth Rogen content, we can only hope that Sandy will follow suit. After all, she is "a true role model."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.