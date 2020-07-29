Seth Rogen to write a Scotty Bowers hustler film for director Luca Guadagnino

Bowers, who died in 2019, procured sex for closeted LGBTQ actors starting in the 1940s.

Guadagnino will direct a feature film adaptation of Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, Matt Tyrnauer's 2017 documentary about Scotty Bowers' days as a sex procurer for the stars, EW has learned. Rogen and Goldberg, coming off of producing HBO Max's An American Pickle, will pen the script — with the working title Full Service — for Searchlight Pictures.

Bowers used a gas station as a front to fulfill the sexual pleasures of, most commonly, closeted LGBTQ actors whose lives and careers would've been dismantled if they were outed to the public. By the doc's accounts and Bowers' own memoir, those included Cole Porter, Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, Charles Laughton, and more. In Netflix's Hollywood, Dylan McDermott played a man named Ernie who ran a sex ring out of a gas station as a nod to Bowers.

The documentary also delves into Bowers' time in the army through to his days writing his tell-all book in 2012. Bowers died from natural causes at the age of 96 in 2019. Watch the trailer for the doc below.

Rogen, Goldberg, and Guadagnino are incredibly busy these days, especially by quarantine standards.

Rogen stars in An American Pickle, which was sold to HBO Max by Sony Pictures so the film could get an earlier release. Both he and Goldberg also executive produced the second seasons of Amazon's The Boys and Showtime's Black Monday, on top of developing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.

Rogen and Goldberg will also produce Full Service with Tyrnauer and Corey Reeser.

Deadline was first to report the news.