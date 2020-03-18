Seth Rogen gets stoned, live-tweets first Cats viewing: 'I don’t know what’s happening'

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

As the world processes this new coronavirus reality, celebrities have taken to the internet to entertain isolated fans in a trying time. On Tuesday night, Seth Rogen attempted his own version of this, perhaps unintentionally, by smoking weed and live-tweeting his first viewing of the cinematic pandemic that is Cats.

The critically panned film, which just swept the Razzies, confused audiences with its costumes, use of CGI, acting, and overall weirdness. Some people hated it. Some viewers loved to hate it. But one thing is for sure: It's an experience that one cannot prepare for — you don't watch Cats, it happens to you.

Rogen learned all of that on Tuesday, when he tweeted, "I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha."

His questions and complaints reflected the same concerns most audiences had while watching the film, which starred an astonishing array of A-listers, from Taylor Swift to Judi Dench to Idris Elba.

One of Rogen's biggest sources of confusion was the cats' proportions. The actors were dressed to look like real felines, with the rest of their look created by CGI. And the process wasn't seamless, as Rogen pointed out, "These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That's a huge f----ing cat" and "They move so funny."

For moviegoers who've already seen the picture, they'll remember other troubling details like how Dench's Old Deuteronomy wore a coat made from fur (the implications are truly terrifying), Rebel Wilson's cat with boobs, and Elba's character Macavity looking like he was naked. Also troubling was the inexplicable choice to have some cats wear pants/shoes while others didn't.

It was a lot to take in, clearly, and Rogen processed all of it in front of us.

"Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world," he tweeted.

He also asked important questions that the filmmakers probably should've inquired about, too, before they brought it to life. Imagine, though, a Cats directed by Rogen? (Honestly, it probably would've looked the same, except it would've had James Franco playing himself).

Rogen's fellow comedians and other fans supported his Cats viewing, with many saying this was the distraction they wanted right now.

Medical Police star Ken Marino tweeted, "Thank you for this @Sethrogen I needed it," while Tim Heidecker felt inspired and said "Adding to my f---in to do."

But, like many holy grail quests, Rogen's aim to finish Cats proved to be too difficult and he gave up.

"Alright I’m turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé. Good night. Stay clean as f---," he tweeted later.

We lost another good one, sadly. But we hope one day Rogen comes back to the film and finishes the job. For now, we'll leave you with a final tweet: "WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!?" Well said, Seth.

Related content: