Seth Rogen says there are 'no hard feelings' after Emma Watson walked off This Is the End set

Seth Rogen is clearing up rumors that Emma Watson stormed off set during a scene in the 2013 comedy This Is the End.

During an interview with British GQ, Rogen was asked about a rumored incident where the Harry Potter actress apparently walked off the set after refusing to film a scene in which Danny McBride is a cannibal and Channing Tatum is his gimp, wearing a leather-thonged mask and on a leash.

"I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know?," Rogen told the publication. "I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was."

Emma Watson and Seth Rogen Image zoom Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The actor/writer went on to say that that wasn't the end of his professional relationship with Watson on that project, though. "But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship," he shared. "She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."

Written and directed by Rogen (alongside Evan Goldberg) This Is the End starred Rogen, James Franco, McBride, and a handful of other stars including Watson and Rihanna, playing heightened versions of themselves trying to survive an apocalypse that strikes while they're at a Hollywood party. During production, someone who said they were an extra on the film, claimed on a Tumblr that Watson had walked off the set, uncomfortable with the scene.

Nonetheless it seem there are no hard feelings on Rogen's part. "She was probably right," he added in the interview. "It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."