Ranking Seth Rogen's comedic film pairings

The poster for Neighbors has three people and two names on it. None of those are Rose Byrne, arguably the funniest person in the film. One of Byrne’s specialities is being able to have chemistry with literally everyone (the surprisingly delightful Instant Family is a prime example), and that is once again the case with Rogen. The film smartly lets her character be fully engaged in the shenanigans instead of being relegated to the nagging wife, despite Mac’s (Rogen) declaration that “We can’t both be Kevin James.” Retorts Byrne’s Kelly, “I have a little bit of Kevin James in me.” Indeed, this is the King of Rogen’s Pairings.