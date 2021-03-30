Seth Rogen says Emma Watson didn't 'storm off' This Is the End set, clarifies interview comments

"The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls---," the comedian says in a new statement.

Seth Rogen is clarifying his clarification about Emma Watson on the set of This Is the End.

The actor and comedian recently spoke to British GQ and addressed a rumor that Watson stormed off the set of the 2013 comedy after refusing to shoot a particularly wild scene involving Danny McBride playing a cannibal and Channing Tatum as his gimp. Rogen's response supporting the actress's choice made headlines but didn't seem to dispel the rumor.

"I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know?" Rogen told the outlet. "I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was."

On Monday night, Rogen tweeted a statement setting the record straight that "Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set.'"

"I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave," his post read. "It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's s---ty that the perception is that she did."

He continued: "The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically, and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls---."

"I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable situation," Rogen added. "She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a s---ty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together."

He concluded the note by saying he would be happy to work with Watson again, and that he wishes he could've "done more" to help her at the time.

"I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again," he wrote. "I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it."

Emma Watson Seth Rogen Image zoom

Previously, Rogen told British GQ that things worked out and he had "no hard feelings" toward Watson.

"But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship," he shared at the time. "She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."

Besides, he added, "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."

And though she didn't end up in the scene with McBride and Tatum, Watson still appeared as a version of herself in This Is the End, written and directed by Rogen (alongside Evan Goldberg). Rogen, McBride, James Franco, Jonah Hill, and other stars like Rihanna also portrayed heightened versions of themselves in the film about celebrities trying to survive an apocalypse that strikes while they're at a Hollywood party. During production, someone who said they were an extra on the film claimed on Tumblr that Watson had walked off the set, uncomfortable with the scene.