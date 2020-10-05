Why Session 9 is the scariest film you can watch this Halloween

In filmmaker Jim Cummings' new thriller The Wolf of Snow Hollow the writer-director himself plays a small town cop investigating an unusual homicide case. "The movie is about this recovering alcoholic who is the son of the sheriff at a sheriff’s department in Utah," says Cummings, who previously wrote, directed, and starred in 2018's Thunder Road. "He is just a complete bulldozer and asshole and doesn’t listen to the people around him. That's how we introduce the guy. He's at AA and he sounds like a murderer. He talks about driving a forklift through his ex-wife’s house. He starts to believe that there is a serial killer in town and everybody else starts to believe that there’s a werewolf. He has to convince everybody in his circle that there’s no such thing as werewolves, which is something that he thinks should have gone without saying. And it becomes progressively more intense."