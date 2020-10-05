Why Session 9 is the scariest film you can watch this Halloween
The Wolf of Snow Hollow director-star Jim Cummings talks about his love for, and fear of, the 2001 horror movie.
In filmmaker Jim Cummings' new thriller The Wolf of Snow Hollow the writer-director himself plays a small town cop investigating an unusual homicide case. "The movie is about this recovering alcoholic who is the son of the sheriff at a sheriff’s department in Utah," says Cummings, who previously wrote, directed, and starred in 2018's Thunder Road. "He is just a complete bulldozer and asshole and doesn’t listen to the people around him. That's how we introduce the guy. He's at AA and he sounds like a murderer. He talks about driving a forklift through his ex-wife’s house. He starts to believe that there is a serial killer in town and everybody else starts to believe that there’s a werewolf. He has to convince everybody in his circle that there’s no such thing as werewolves, which is something that he thinks should have gone without saying. And it becomes progressively more intense."
Also intense? Cummings' recommendation for the most terrifying film readers can watch this Halloween. The director's choice is Brad Anderson's 2001 chiller Session 9, which stars David Caruso, Peter Mullan, and Josh Lucas, among others.
"Session 9 is one of my favorites," says Cummings. "It's about an asbestos-cleaning crew in an insane asylum in Massachusetts that has fallen into disrepair and is empty — quote, unquote. They go in to clean it out and strange things start to happen. There’s a 45-minute chunk in that film that is actually the most frightening thing I've ever seen. There’s this terrifying spooky inevitability in the film. It’s really neat."
Watch the trailer for Session 9 above.
