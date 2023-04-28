15 sequels that are better than the original

Superman II (1980)

Superman (1978) was a fun introduction to the Man of Steel, who everyone was pretty familiar with anyway — although props to Supes (Christopher Reeve) for reversing time by spinning the world backward on its axis. Its sequel, Superman II, not only wisely played up the Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) romance angle, it gave the world's greatest hero three criminal adversaries from Krypton. Unfortunately for Superman (and all the residents of Earth), these foes also have superpowers from our yellow sun — just as Clark decides to give up his own abilities in the name of love.

It's an inspired, almost farcical setup of the villains' iconic presence. (Who could ever forget, "Kneel before Zod"?) As EW wrote, "Superman II is an exquisitely well-produced movie that takes itself not at all seriously." Sadly, it was the last time Reeve's Superman would fly high with critics and at the box office.