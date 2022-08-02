Working Girl is getting promoted for the contemporary working woman.

EW has confirmed with a source that recording artist and Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a major remake of Melanie Griffith's classic 1988 workplace dramedy.

Though the performer will not star in the planned movie, she is eyeing a behind-the-scenes role in bringing the reboot to life, reportedly at Only Murders streamer Hulu alongside screenwriter Ilana Peña (Diary of a Future President).

Selena Gomez, Working Girl Selena Gomez in talks to produce a 'Working Girl' remake. | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Plot details are unknown, though the original Mike Nichols-directed hit starred Griffith as Tess, a young woman who takes on the identity of her manipulative boss, Katharine (Sigourney Weaver), as she recovers from an accident away from the office. She eventually becomes professionally and romantically entangled with other business powerhouses at her New York City company, namely Katharine's love interest, Jack Trainer (Harrison Ford).

Working Girl was a pop cultural phenomenon at the time of its release, grossing over $100 million at the box office before earning six Oscar nominations — including one for Best Picture. It eventual won Best Original Song for Carly Simon's "Let the River Run."

Following the film's success, Sandra Bullock led a short-lived TV show based on the film. Cyndi Lauper, meanwhile, began work on a stage musical adaptation.

