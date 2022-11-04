The singer-actress likened the experience to her days as a Disney star after a journalist made her uncomfortable during an on-camera conversation.

Selena Gomez's new My Mind & Me documentary includes a powerful scene in which the entertainer confronts past trauma after a journalist made her feel uncomfortable during an interview.

Around the 68-minute mark in the new Apple TV+ feature — directed by Alek Keshishian, who previously helmed Madonna's iconic Truth or Dare doc — Gomez embarks on a promotional tour for her 2019 single "Lose You to Love Me" throughout Europe, which brings her to a video studio where an unidentified correspondent asks her questions about the project. Gomez gives in-depth answers about the song's meaning and intended impact as a song she wanted to help heal others from emotional scars, and elaborates on her intention to get into philanthropic work when her career as a performer slows down.

"Okay, that's it for me," the journalist replies, after which Gomez becomes visibly annoyed. "Wow, thank you. Appreciate it," Gomez says. "Felt like you really understood."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me - Apple TV+ Selena Gomez reacts to an interviewer who made her uncomfortable in a scene from her new documentary 'My Mind & Me' | Credit: Apple TV+

After the interview, the 30-year-old Emmy nominee enters a room to decompress with her team.

"Can I sit, please? F----n' dumbest thing ever. I'm done. I can't do that anymore," she says, adding that the exchange took her back to the headspace she was in while appearing on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place as a child star. "Do you know how cheap it makes me feel? She's asking me questions, like, good ones, and then she didn't even pay attention to what I was saying. I don't want to do that ever again. I feel like a product. It was making me angry. You know what it is? It made me feel like Disney. I just spent years of my life trying to not be that. And I f-----g look like a witch with the outfit, doing it all with the wand again."

Following her performance on the Wizards of Waverly Place series, Gomez re-teamed with the company for her critically lauded role on Only Murders in the Building, which streams on the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service.

Earlier in the documentary, Gomez expresses that she isn't a fan of promotional tours, and has another negative reaction to an interview with a different journalist.

"Those were some weird-ass questions," a member of her team says while they get into an elevator after the conversation. "It just feels like a waste of time," Gomez responds.

The documentary follows Gomez's life and career, though it largely chronicles her mental health experience and battle with Lupus, which led to a kidney transplant in 2017.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is now streaming on Apple TV+.

