In support of World Mental Health Day, Selena Gomez is sharing her personal journey with the trailer for her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare) and produced by Apple TV+, the doc spans six years in the singer-actress' life.

"Just be who you are, Selena," Gomez begins in voiceover. "No one cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

Following footage revealing her lupus diagnosis and claims that she had a mental breakdown, Gomez promises, "I'm going to stop living like this." The Only Murders in the Building star has been rather candid about her struggles with mental health, revealing in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world, but definitely in America, McLean's Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," Gomez said on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded. "And so, when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that, right?"

Working since she was 10 years old, the 30-year-old has lived most of her life in the spotlight, which has taken a very public toll on her.

"My whole life since I was a kid I've been working," Gomez says tearfully in a clip from My Mind & Me. "I don't want to be, like, super famous, but I do know that if I'm here I have to use that for good."

