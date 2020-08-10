Selena Gomez and David Henrie announce surprise virtual premiere for new film This Is the Year

The duo, who played teenage wizards on the Disney Channel show that aired from 2007 to 2012, announced Monday that they have teamed up on Henrie's directorial feature debut, This Is the Year, and are inviting fans to the film's virtual premiere.

"Most premieres are only for a very small, select group of people, but not this one," Gomez says in the video announcement, which you can view above. "We want all of you to watch it with us."

The digital premiere will be held Aug. 28 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. Hosted by TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, the event will also feature a Q&A with Henrie, Gomez, and the cast, and a performance by lovelytheband.

The film, which Henrie wrote with Pepe Portillo and Bug Hall, follows a nerdy high school senior who, in a last-ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, embarks on a road trip with his friends to see their favorite band at the biggest music festival of the year.

As Gomez puts it, the teen comedy will "give you all the feels. With all the craziness going on in the world, a feel-good movie is just what we need."

In addition to Henrie, the film stars Lorenzo James Henrie, Vanessa Marano, Gregg Sulkin (another Wizards alum), and Jeff Garlin, Hall. Gomez serves as an executive producer on the film.

Tickets to the event, which benefits the Plus1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, are available now on the film's website.

(Video courtesy of the filmmakers)