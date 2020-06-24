See the trailer for Netflix's Homemade, a collection of filmmakers' self-isolation short films

By now, many of us have probably given up hope of writing that novel or screenplay during the coronavirus quarantine, but Netflix has pulled together a group of filmmakers who managed to stay productive.

The trailer for Homemade, which you can watch above, teases a bit of what to expect, including a stop-motion film featuring figurines of Queen Elizabeth and the Pope, starring roles for multiple filmmakers' kids, and what looks to be a short dealing with our shared struggle to use Zoom (of course).

"Filmed using only equipment found at home, the stories range from intimate diaries of the filmmakers’ day-to-day life to short tales of fiction across multiple genres, offering a magnifying glass over how the lockdown impacted different countries and lives around the world," Netflix said in a press release.

Homemade will hit Netflix on June 30.