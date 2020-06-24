See the trailer for Netflix's Homemade, a collection of filmmakers' self-isolation short films
By now, many of us have probably given up hope of writing that novel or screenplay during the coronavirus quarantine, but Netflix has pulled together a group of filmmakers who managed to stay productive.
Next week, the streaming service will drop Homemade, a collection of short films created by filmmakers around the world while under self-isolation, spearheaded by Jackie director Pablo Larraín. The artists who took part include Hollywood A-listers like Kristen Stewart and Maggie Gyllenhaal, as well as celebrated international directors like Paolo Sorrentino (The New Pope), Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham), Nadine Labaki (Capernaum), and Sebastián Lelio (A Fantastic Woman).
The trailer for Homemade, which you can watch above, teases a bit of what to expect, including a stop-motion film featuring figurines of Queen Elizabeth and the Pope, starring roles for multiple filmmakers' kids, and what looks to be a short dealing with our shared struggle to use Zoom (of course).
"Filmed using only equipment found at home, the stories range from intimate diaries of the filmmakers’ day-to-day life to short tales of fiction across multiple genres, offering a magnifying glass over how the lockdown impacted different countries and lives around the world," Netflix said in a press release.
Homemade will hit Netflix on June 30.
