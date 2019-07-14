See The Lion King characters and cast in the remake vs. the original

By Caroline Tew and Lauren Morgan
July 14, 2019 at 02:18 PM EDT

Disney (2)

Disney‘s live-action remake of 1994’s The Lion King hits theaters this month. Although the story and songs remain nearly unchanged, the beloved characters have all-new looks and new big-name voices behind them (well, except for one — we see you James Earl Jones!). Let’s take a look at how the characters and actors have changed between the animated classic and the current version.

Donald Glover as adult Simba

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Disney

Matthew Broderick as adult Simba

David M. Benett/Getty Images; Disney
Beyoncé as adult Nala

John Lamparski/WireImage; Disney
Moira Kelly as adult Nala

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Disney

JD McCrary as young Simba

Jesse Grant/Getty; Disney
Jonathan Taylor Thomas as young Simba

J. P. Aussenard/WireImage; Disney
Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Nala

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty; Disney
Niketa Calame-Harris as young Nala

Jesse Grant/Getty; Disney
James Earl Jones as Mufasa

; Disney
James Earl Jones as Mufasa

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Disney
John Oliver as Zazu

Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Disney
Rowan Atkinson as Zazu

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images; Disney
Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Disney
Jeremy Irons as Scar

Jordi Vidal/WireImage; Disney
Seth Rogan as Pumbaa

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Disney
Ernie Sabella as Pumbaa

Walter McBride/WireImage; Disney
Billy Eichner as Timon

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Disney
Nathan Lane as Timon

Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Disney
Alfre Woodard as Sarabi

; Disney
Madge Sinclair as Sarabi

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Disney
John Kani as Rafiki

Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images; Disney
Robert Guillaume as Rafiki

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage; Disney
Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Cummings, and Cheech Marin as the hyenas

Buena Vista Pictures/ Everett Collection; Gary Gershoff/Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty; Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic
Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, and Florence Kasumba as the hyenas

Disney
