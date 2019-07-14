See The Lion King characters and cast in the remake vs. the original

Disney (2)
Disney‘s live-action remake of 1994’s The Lion King hits theaters this month. Although the story and songs remain nearly unchanged, the beloved characters have all-new looks and new big-name voices behind them (well, except for one — we see you James Earl Jones!). Let’s take a look at how the characters and actors have changed between the animated classic and the current version.
Donald Glover as adult Simba
D Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Disney
Matthew Broderick as adult Simba
David M. Benett/Getty Images; Disney
Beyoncé as adult Nala
John Lamparski/WireImage; Disney
Moira Kelly as adult Nala
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Disney
JD McCrary as young Simba
Jesse Grant/Getty; Disney
Jonathan Taylor Thomas as young Simba
J. P. Aussenard/WireImage; Disney
Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Nala
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty; Disney
Niketa Calame-Harris as young Nala
Jesse Grant/Getty; Disney
James Earl Jones as Mufasa
; Disney
James Earl Jones as Mufasa
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Disney
John Oliver as Zazu
Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Disney
Rowan Atkinson as Zazu
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images; Disney
Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar
Karwai Tang/WireImage; Disney
Jeremy Irons as Scar
Jordi Vidal/WireImage; Disney
Seth Rogan as Pumbaa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Disney
Ernie Sabella as Pumbaa
Walter McBride/WireImage; Disney
Billy Eichner as Timon
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Disney
Nathan Lane as Timon
Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Disney
Alfre Woodard as Sarabi
; Disney
Madge Sinclair as Sarabi
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Disney
John Kani as Rafiki
Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images; Disney
Robert Guillaume as Rafiki
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage; Disney
Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Cummings, and Cheech Marin as the hyenas
Buena Vista Pictures/ Everett Collection; Gary Gershoff/Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty; Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic
Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, and Florence Kasumba as the hyenas
Disney
