See the Ray Donovan cast reunite for feature-length film: 'Coming soon'

Ray Donovan is making his comeback — and soon, by the looks of it.

Production on Showtime's feature-length film based on the show is currently underway, and leading man Liev Schreiber shared a sweet pic of the proceedings on Tuesday. "I will miss this particular gaggle of actors very very much," he wrote next to a snap of him and fellow returning costars Kerris Dorsey, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, and Eddie Marsan. He ended the post with "#comingsoon."

Jon Voight, who plays the titular fixer's dad, Mickey, is also on board the film but wasn't present for the photo.

The film revival was first announced in February, just over a year after Showtime canceled its Emmy-nominated series after seven seasons, much to the disappointment of fans, Schreiber, and showrunner David Hollander. Hollander is directing the film from a script he's co-writing with Schreiber.

Its official synopsis reads, "The new film picks up where season 7 left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago."

"When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan," Gary Levine, Showtime's co-president of entertainment, said in a statement at the time. "And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series."

The Ray Donovan feature-length film will air on Showtime.

