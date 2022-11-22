Nobody puts Baby in the corner, but they do let her create her own religious weight loss program.

Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film.

On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.

Grey simply captioned the post, "Call me Gwen."

Shamblin, who died in a plane crash in May 2021, was a registered dietitian best known for developing the controversial Christian weight loss program The Weigh Down in the late '80s. The diet, which asserted that people had "let food become our master" instead of God, gained global popularity throughout the '90s.

Shamblin also founded the Remnant Fellowship Church, a religious organization that featured weight loss as one of its core tenets, in 1999.

Jennifer Grey, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation Jennifer Grey's shocking transformation into Gwen Shamblin Lara for 'Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.' | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Jennifer Grey/Instagram

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation comes on the heels of the HBO Max docuseries about Shamblin's life, titled The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, that was released in two installments in September 2021 and April 2022. Following its release, the Remnant Fellowship issued a statement denying "the absurd, defamatory statements and accusations made in this documentary."

As it turns out, Grey isn't the only one who will soon be sporting Shamblin's signature look — a scripted version of the HBO documentary, starring American Horror Story alum Sarah Paulson as Shamblin, is also in production, per Variety.

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation premieres on Lifetime on Feb. 4, 2023.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.