See Harley Quinn and Black Widow together (kind of)

A Harley Quinn/Black Widow hang sesh? Wouldn't you love to see it.

Well, you can – kind of.

Okay, so it's not the actual Marvel version of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, and the DC's Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, actually hanging, but it's doppelgänger close. TikTok creators Kate Shumskaya and Anastasiya Prichinina, who bear more than passing resemblances to Johansson and Robbie, respectively, have been teaming up for fun content.

The TikTok stars show off their own faces at the start of their most recent video, shared on Prichinina's account on Friday, before transforming (this is beyond cosplay) into Natasha and Harley.

Another video, shared last week, and which has gone viral, shows the pair lip-syncing, in costume, to the song "Scream & Shout" by Will.i.am feat. Britney Spears.

But perhaps the best clip they've shared, which you can just imagine is a Marvel/DC crossover outtake, shows them as Black Widow and Harley Quinn in a dance off to "Coincidance" from Handsome Dancer.

There's also a more devious installment, where Harley gets the upper hand on Natasha in an elevator (please discuss whether this could actually happen, in the comments), which has been viewed more than 17 million times.

Both of the TikTok stars share their range on their accounts, too. Shumskaya has videos showing her resemblance to music superstar Billie Eilish, while Prichinina has a few videos showing her doing her best Emma Stone as Cruella.