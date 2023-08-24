Based on a short story by Roald Dahl, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar marks the director's second film of 2023.

See Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel in first images from Wes Anderson's new Roald Dahl adaptation

Are you ready for another Wes Anderson movie? Asteroid City, the director's acclaimed sci-fi comedy, hit theaters in June and is just now becoming available to stream, but another film is right around the corner. On Thursday, Netflix confirmed a September release date for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar while unveiling a pair of images from the film.

Based on a short story by Roald Dahl, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character, a wealthy gambler who hears about a man who learned to see without using his eyes. Sugar sets out to find this man's secret — so that he can cheat at cards. You can see Cumberbatch meditating in the key art below.

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' | Credit: Netflix

Dev Patel as Dr. Chatterjee, Ben Kingsley as Imdad Khan, and Richard Ayoade as Dr. Marshall in Wes Anderson's 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' Dev Patel as Dr. Chatterjee, Ben Kingsley as Imdad Khan, and Richard Ayoade as Dr. Marshall in Wes Anderson's 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' | Credit: Netflix

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which reportedly runs roughly 37 minutes, marks Anderson's second adaptation of Dahl after 2009's stop-motion delight Fantastic Mr. Fox. Though Anderson has been a passionate advocate of movie theaters and critical of streaming services, he made this movie for Netflix because the platform purchased the rights to the Dahl library in 2018.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will premiere at the Venice Film Festival before hitting Netflix on Sept. 27.

