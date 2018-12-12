Amy Adams, Adam McKay, Sam Rockwell, Steve Carell, and Christian Bale
Steve Cohn/REX/Shutterstock
Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blazic
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blazic
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Amy Adams
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Steve Carell
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Christian Bale and Steve Carell
Steve Cohn/REX/Shutterstock
Sam Rockwell
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Alison Pill
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe
Presley Ann/Getty Images
Tyrese Gibson
Presley Ann/Getty Images
Finn Wittrock
Presley Ann/Getty Images
Thora Birch
Presley Ann/Getty Images
Shea Whigham
Presley Ann/Getty Images
Justin Kirk
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
1 of 17
Advertisement