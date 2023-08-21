The four-time Oscar nominee plays Diana Nyad in a new Netflix biopic.

See Annette Bening as a world-class swimmer in Nyad first look

Annette Bening is hoping to make a splash as swimmer Diana Nyad in the new biopic Nyad, coming to Netflix and select theaters this fall.

The film follows 60-year-old Nyad's effort to complete an open swim from Cuba to Florida — a 110-mile stretch that's never been achieved without a shark cage and is known to some as the Mount Everest of swims.

Jodie Foster joins Bening, a four-time Oscar nominee, as the swimmer's coach and best friend Bonnie Stoll. Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, and Eric T. Miller round out the supporting cast.

NYAD. Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in NYAD Annette Bening in 'Nyad' | Credit: Kimberley French/Netflix

Nyad marks the first narrative feature from documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, who won an Oscar for their thrilling climbing doc Free Solo. The film is adapted from Nyad's autobiography Find a Way.

Nyad initially rose to fame in the 1970s when she swam 28 miles around Manhattan, and again when she swam 102 miles from the Bahamas to Florida. Dancing with the Stars fans may remember Nyad's appearance in the 18th season of the series in 2014, where she came in last place.

Nyad dives into select theaters on Oct. 20 before surfacing on Netflix Nov. 3. Take a peek at the first-look photos from the film below.

NYAD. Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll in NYAD. Jodie Foster in 'Nyad' | Credit: Kimberley French/Netflix

NYAD. Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in NYAD. Annette Bening in 'Nyad' | Credit: Liz Parkinson/Netflix

NYAD. (L-R) Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll and Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in NYAD Jodie Foster and Annette Bening in 'Nyad' | Credit: Kimberley French/Netflix

NYAD. (L-R) Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll and Rhys Ifans as John Bartlett in NYAD. Jodie Foster and Rhys Ifans in 'Nyad' | Credit: Kimberley French/Netflix

NYAD. (L-R) Karly Rothenberg as Dee, director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Annette Bening as Diana Nyad, Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll, Diana Nyad, Bonnie Stoll, Rhys Ifans as John Bartlett and director Jimmy Chin on the set of NYAD. The cast and crew of 'Nyad' | Credit: Kimberley French/Netflix

NYAD. (L-R) Annette Bening as Diana Nyad, Rhys Ifans as John Bartlett and Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll in NYAD. Annette Bening, Rhys Ifans, and Jodie Foster in 'Nyad' | Credit: Kimberley French/Netflix

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in NYAD. Annette Bening in 'Nyad'

Director Jimmy Chin, Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll, director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Annette Bening as Diana Nyad on the set of 'Nyad' Director Jimmy Chin, Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll, director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Annette Bening as Diana Nyad on the set of 'Nyad' | Credit: Kimberley French/Netflix

NYAD. (L-R) Annette Bening as Diana Nyad and Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll in NYAD Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in 'Nyad' | Credit: Kimberley French/Netflix

