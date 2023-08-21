See Annette Bening as a world-class swimmer in Nyad first look
Annette Bening is hoping to make a splash as swimmer Diana Nyad in the new biopic Nyad, coming to Netflix and select theaters this fall.
The film follows 60-year-old Nyad's effort to complete an open swim from Cuba to Florida — a 110-mile stretch that's never been achieved without a shark cage and is known to some as the Mount Everest of swims.
Jodie Foster joins Bening, a four-time Oscar nominee, as the swimmer's coach and best friend Bonnie Stoll. Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, and Eric T. Miller round out the supporting cast.
Nyad marks the first narrative feature from documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, who won an Oscar for their thrilling climbing doc Free Solo. The film is adapted from Nyad's autobiography Find a Way.
Nyad initially rose to fame in the 1970s when she swam 28 miles around Manhattan, and again when she swam 102 miles from the Bahamas to Florida. Dancing with the Stars fans may remember Nyad's appearance in the 18th season of the series in 2014, where she came in last place.
Nyad dives into select theaters on Oct. 20 before surfacing on Netflix Nov. 3. Take a peek at the first-look photos from the film below.
