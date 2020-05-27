Disney+'s Secret Society of Second-Born Royals gets action-packed first trailer and premiere date

Where the fairytale ends is where their story begins. Disney+'s new movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals just dropped its first trailer and announced a premiere date for this summer, so you don't have to wait long to watch this live-action adventure that combines classic Disney royalty with a superhero edge.

The sci-fi fantasy film introduces Sam (Andi Mack's Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a rebellious teen living in the kingdom of Illyria — and in the shadow of her older sister Princess Eleanor (Ashley Liao), who is next in line for the throne. All Sam wants to do is rock out with her bandmate and best friend Mike (Noah Lomax) instead of attending her royal obligations. Fed up with her daughter’s misbehavior, Queen Catherine (Elodie Yung) sends Sam to a summer boarding school where she meets four other second-born royals – Tuma (Niles Fitch), Roxana (Olivia Deeble), January (Isabella Blake Thomas), and Matteo (Faly Rakotohavana).

Taught by Prof. James Morrow (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Skylar Astin), the young royals discover that being a second-born from a royal line has its own perks, namely being born with a special gene that gives them superpowers and being drafted into a top secret group of other gifted young recruits who are charged with keeping the world safe. Not a bad consolation prize! With a new sense of purpose and a little help from their Secret Society instructor, Sam and her fellow royal recruits must learn to harness their newfound powers and work together as a team before they can save the world.

"Sam is going to be a unique addition to the Disney princess family because she doesn’t want to be a princess, she doesn’t want to be royalty," Lee previously told EW of Sam, who opts for a skateboard instead of an enchanted pumpkin and combat boots over glass slippers. "Because of that, it takes her on this journey of figuring out how to make it work for herself that’s going to break that delicate princess mold. When she finds this secret society that feels the same way, they figure out how to create their own legacy and have an impact on their country and the world."

And Astin enjoyed playing James, a superhuman second-born royal himself. "He is such a fun character and provides a little levity to this otherwise fantasy action movie," Astin previously told EW. James helps guide the young royal rookies as they discover the full potential of their unique superpowers but most importantly, teaches them the values of teamwork. "James has the ability to multiply, so that is very convenient for teaching and combat," the actor says. "I made sure to make certain versions of him more eager, certain ones more serious. In a fight scene there's one that's more aggressive. My mother is going to love this movie because there will be 20 of me."

The second-born royals' mission becomes more urgent in the movie when a shadowy villain (The Handmaid's Tale's Greg Bryk) emerges with his eyes on the crown... and world domination. Known as Inmate 34, he manages to escape one of Illyria's most secure prisons after being imprisoned for over 10 years and is thirsty for revenge."That's when we get to see [the royals] make their mark," Lee teases.

Directed by Anna Mastro (Marvel's Runaways, The Bold Type) and executive produced by Zanne Devine (I, Tonya), Mike Karz (Valentine's Day) and Austin Winsberg (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Secret Society of Second-Born Royals begins streaming July 17 on Disney+. Check out the trailer above now.