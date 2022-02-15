Sebastian Stan's new movie is 100 percent Fresh.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Pam & Tommy star dials up the horror factor in the first trailer for the buzzed-about creep show to come out of this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Stan plays a man named Steve in Fresh, from director Mimi Cave and writer Lauryn Kahn. He, for lack of a better word, "dickmatizes" a woman named Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) after a seeming meet-cute at a grocery store. That's what Noa's bestie, played by Jojo T. Gibbs, thinks.

Then, in the grand tradition of sexy psychos, this alluring gentleman reveals his unusual appetites to Noa and, as they say, s--- hits the fan. In his defense, Steve did say she would freak out once she found out about his predilections.

Now, please enjoy footage of Stan running around a cabin in the woods to the tune of "Heads Will Roll" by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Viewers can probably draw their own conclusions about what this all means from the trailer, and also the accompanying poster that features a severed human hand packaged like grocery store meat. But, according to critics who's seen Fresh at Sundance, people aren't ready for what's in store.

EW's own Leah Greenblatt wrote that Fresh is "a clever, gory metaphor for the seemingly endless horrors of modern romance rooted in a plot twist just outrageous enough to plausibly be true."

Another selling point: Pawel Pogorzelski. The cinematographer who shot director Ari Aster's Hereditary and Midsommar is behind the camera on Fresh, which also stars Charlotte Le Bon (Anthropoid), Andrea Bang (Luce), and Dayo Okeniyi (Runner Runner).

Fresh, which hails from Searchlight Pictures, will premiere on Hulu March 4. Watch the footage above.

