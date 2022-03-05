Watch Sebastian Stan dance with a VERY big knife in his Fresh audition tape

Sebastian Stan has shared his rather unusual audition tape for Hulu's comedy-thriller Fresh, in which he plays a creep named Steve with some rather, um, meaty predilections. Hence, Stan's "audition" consists of him dancing to Womack & Womack's "Teardrops" while waving a very big knife around.

"October 2020. My FRESH audition," Stan wrote alongside the video on Instagram. "Sent this to [director Mimi Cave] after our meeting."

He also thanked Cave and producers Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, along with Mary Parent, the vice chairman of production company Legendary Pictures, for "trusting me and taking the chance."

Fresh stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman named Noa who seemingly meet-cutes with Stan's Steve but soon discovers his unconventional appetites.

FRESH | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures Sebastian Stan stars as Steve in the horror-thriller 'Fresh.' | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

In her review of the film, EW's Leah Greenblatt called it "a clever, gory metaphor for the seemingly endless horrors of modern romance rooted in a plot twist just outrageous enough to plausibly be true."

Talk about taking a stab at relevance.

Fresh is freshly streaming on Hulu.

