Sebastian Stan lives up to the title of his new movie: he looks like A Different Man.

The Fresh and Pam & Tommy star shared a photo of himself in full prosthetics in the A24 movie A Different Man, directed by Aaron Schimberg (Chained for Life). Paparazzi captured shots of the actor's transformation — which makes him legitimately unrecognizable — on the New York City set, after which Stan shared an official look on Instagram.

Stan plays Edward, an outcast who undergoes major facial reconstructive surgery and then becomes obsessed with the actor who portrays him in a play based on his old life. Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson star in the film alongside Stan.

The star confirms the "incredible" transformation was made possible by Mike Marino, the owner and prosthetics artist from Prosthetic Renaissance Inc.

This is the latest big transformation to come out of an A24 work this week. Fans of the prestige indie film studio caught a look at Brendan Fraser playing a man affected by obesity in the Darren Aronofsky movie The Whale.

A Different Man Sebastian Stan is unrecognizable — no, really! — in the movie 'A Different Man.' | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; A24

Following his most recent turn as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Stan appeared in transformative roles in the film Fresh and the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The former marked a psychological transformation as the actor became a cannibal with a unique black market business, while the latter saw Stan become Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee opposite Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

A premiere date for A Different Man has not been revealed.