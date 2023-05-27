"It was the best ass Alabama had to offer."

Sebastian Maniscalco wants the world to know that is not his ass in About My Father

Sebastian Maniscalco is "worried" about his ass, according to his About My Father costar David Rasche.

Okay, it's not his ass he's worried about, but his ass stand-in. During a pivotal scene in the new comedy, which Maniscalco co-wrote and stars in, his character hovers and glides over a lake on a jet board before his bathing suit is accidentally yanked from his waist, resulting in quite a show for his well-to-do future in-laws on a nearby yacht. As Rasche and Kim Cattrall's Bill and Tigger shield their gaze, we're treated to a bare bottom that Maniscalco would like to clarify is not his own.

"I just wanna make a statement here," Maniscalco says, leaning forward. "This is coming directly from my wife — she's like, 'Just let everybody know that's not your ass.' Apparently, that guy's ass doesn't look like mine, my wife wanted to let the world know."

Sebastian Maniscalco in 'About My Father' Sebastian Maniscalco in 'About My Father' | Credit: Lionsgate

Between lightning shutdowns, blown tires, and uncooperative animals, a number of calamities struck the set of Maniscalco's semi-autobiographical comedy, which centers around a disastrous meetup between the culturally-incompatible parents of Maniscalco and Bibb's newly-engaged couple. Terruso blames the cast's peacock costar for the mishaps, as the birds have sometimes been considered bad luck by Sicilians.

Perhaps it was the "curse of the peacock," as Terruso puts it, that resulted in the comedian's ass double.

"I'm very physical with my comedy and the intention was for me to do that. I wanted to actually do it," he explains, citing both insurance concerns and "unbelievable sciatica" as the reasons why he couldn't.

To replace him, they got "the best ass Alabama had to offer," which, to be clear, isn't a ding on Maniscalco's replacement. "I've seen worse," Cattrall says. "I thought it was a decent ass," adds Dier.

What does Maniscalco think about Rasche's suggestion that they use AI to map the comic's real butt over the stand-in's? "We ain't doin' that," he deadpans.

About My Father is currently in theaters. Watch the full conversation with the director and cast above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.