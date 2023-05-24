Seann William Scott has a very clear idea of what Stifler from American Pie would be doing today

Steve Stifler peaked in high school.

Any hope that himbo would get his life together were dashed by Seann William Scott, who played Stifler in four American Pie films, in an interview with Daily Blast Live.

Seann William Scott, American Pie Seann William Scott, in 1999's 'American Pie' (right) | Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Vivian Zink/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

When asked where Stifler would be today, Scott painted a picture that seems about right.

"I think Stifler would be a stripper," Scott revealed. "He'd be working at a pretty crappy strip club. His stage name would be 'Inferno,' dressed up as a fireman. Problem is his body is a little soft. He let himself go a little bit, but he's still trying out his sexy moves."

Honestly, still sounds like something worth seeing, 'cause...

Seann William Scott in American Pie Seann William Scott in 'American Pie' | Credit: Universal Pictures

And those Stiflers have good genes, lest we forget Stifler's mom, played by eternal bombshell Jennifer Coolidge, who was beating the boys off with sticks on film and in real life.

"I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," the Emmy-winner told Variety last year. "There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

Scott has had this particular idea of Stifler's middle-aged spread since at least 2019 when he reminisced with EW on the beloved character's impact on his career.

"I was just always hoping that I could be in movies, I never thought about playing a character that people would remember," Scott said. "So, for me, it was like a dream come true."

And his dream of Stifler has remained relatively unchanged.

"I think it would be funny to see Stifler in his 40s, just a loser," Scott told EW. "Our version of Old Man Logan. It's old man Stifler, he's kind of fat, he's a stripper, and his stage name is Inferno and he dresses like a fireman."

The commitment to the "sexy moves" bit is new, meaning that this story, unlike Stifler, is evolving. Maybe one day, then, we can finally answer the question: What happens to a himbo deferred?

