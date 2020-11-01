Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to 'iconic' Sean Connery

"Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself," Brosnan wrote in a post on his Instagram account. "You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."