Ghostface goes for an NYC slice (and dice) in Scream VI trailer

Scream survivors Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox are joined by Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney, and Samara Weaving for the franchise's sixth installment.

In Scream VI, the four young survivors from last year's Scream — played by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding — move from Woodsboro to New York in an attempt to put Ghostface behind them. Do they succeed? Very much not, according to the film's just-released trailer (which you can see below) and the testimony of Barrera.

"These kids are running away, and Ghostface is still finding them in the most beautiful city but also the most terrifying because it's so crowded and it can be aggressive," says the actress.

Courteney Cox, reprising the role of crime reporter Gale Weathers, whom she first played way back in 1996's franchise-inaugurating Scream, agrees that the new location ups the ante for the cast of characters.

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI Ghostface in 'Scream VI' | Credit: Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group

"Bringing Ghostface to New York adds an entirely new element to the story," she tells EW. "Taking the character out of a small town and putting them in the heart of the city that never sleeps is more terrifying than ever."

The film's cast also includes Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, and Hayden Panettiere, who is reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed, last seen twitching in a pool of her own blood after being stabbed by Rory Culkin's villainous Charlie Walker.

"She's come a long way," says Panettiere of her fan-favorite character. "What happened to her has obviously impacted her life, and it sends her in a certain direction, but she's still the same old Kirby at the heart of it. She's just a little older, a little wiser, but just as spitfire-y, and snarky, and all that good stuff."

Scream VI slashes into cinemas March 10. Watch the film's trailer below.

