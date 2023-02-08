Scream VI Super Bowl spot shows dangers of tall buildings, massive knives

Scream VI Show More About Scream VI type Movie genre Horror

Getting splattered all over a New York alley has not generally been too much of a concern for characters in the Scream franchise. Until now! A new Super Bowl spot for the NYC-set Scream VI sees Melissa Barrera's Sam and Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy attempting to escape the clutches of Ghostface by vertiginously traversing from one building to another via a shaky ladder. (Ah, Shaky Ladder, I remember seeing them at CBGB back in '02.)

The shot-in-Montreal film finds Scream (2022) survivors Mindy, Chad (Mason Gooding), and Tara (Jenna Ortega) attending college, with Tara's sibling Sam tagging along to New York in an attempt to protect her sis.

"At the top of the film we see Tara avoiding her trauma and desperately trying to reclaim her teenage experience and become a normal college student," Ortega recently told EW. "There's a lot of tension between her and Sam, she feels as though she's too protective and unwilling to allow them both to move on. She feels suffocated."

"Bringing Ghostface to New York adds an entirely new element to the story," said legacy franchise star Courteney Cox, who is reprising her role as crime reporter Gale Weathers. "Taking the character out of a small town and putting them in the heart of the city that never sleeps is more terrifying than ever."

As usual, the latest Scream film has no shortage of new characters, with the list of newbie franchise actors including Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, and Dermot Mulroney. Scream VI also features the return of Hayden Panettiere's horror movie-loving Scream 4 character and fan favorite Kirby Reed, who was last seen twitching in a pool of her own blood after being stabbed by Rory Culkin's villainous Charlie Walker.

"She's come a long way," said Panettiere of Kirby. "What happened to her has obviously impacted her life, and it sends her in a certain direction, but she's still the same old Kirby at the heart of it. She's just a little older, a little wiser, but just as spitfire-y, and snarky, and all that good stuff."

Scream VI hits theaters March 10.

