Cocaine Bear scared the crap out of Scream VI star Jasmin Savoy Brown

"I don’t want to be attacked by a bear!" says the actress, reasonably enough.

Jasmin Savoy Brown is hoping to frighten audiences with Scream VI (out March 10), in which she reprises her Scream (2022) role of horror movie expert Mindy Meeks-Martin. But which recent films scared the crap out of her?

"M3GAN did disturb me, not going to lie," says the actress. "Actually, Cocaine Bear got me. I don't want to be attacked by a bear! It was funny, but it was also, like, really intense."

"Puss in Boots kind of scared me," she continues, "because it made me really think about life and death and what happens when I die. Will I have loved enough? Did I tell people I love them? Did I take chances, you know? That's really scary."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Jasmin Savoy Brown attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic) Jasmin Savoy Brown | Credit: Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

In Scream VI, Brown's character has relocated from Woodsboro to New York with her twin brother, played by Mason Gooding, and the Carpenter sisters, portrayed by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, in an attempt to move on from the Ghostface-orchestrated mayhem of the previous film.

"Mindy is in a great place," says the actress, who also stars on Showtime's Yellowjackets. "I think moving to New York City is an exciting option for any young person, but especially a queer young person who was in a small town. Now she has the opportunity to explore her gender, explore her sexuality in a place where more people look like her and are also exploring. And that's fun! I went to New York when I was 17 for the summer and it's one of the best summers I've ever had, in a lot of ways. [Laughs] Mostly because of theater; I saw a lot of Broadway. I met Jonathan Groff that summer before he was Jonathan Groff!"

Brown admits to having a similarly enjoyable time filming Scream VI, which directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin shot in Montreal last summer.

"So much fun; I love these people, I really do. I would do anything for anyone in this cast, pretty much," says the actress. Brown has particularly fond, if maybe blurry, memories of hanging out with new franchise cast members Liana Liberato, who plays the roommate of Ortega's character, and Devyn Nekoda, who portrays Mindy's girlfriend. "The three of us are all fire signs, so we went out drinking a lot and that was fun," she says.

Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI." Credit: Philippe Bossé/Paramount

The onscreen good times of Mindy are inevitably curtailed in Scream VI when Ghostface turns up and embarks on a bloody killing spree.

"It's much more brutal, much more bloody, much more gory [than the previous movie]," Brown says. "Yeah, this Ghostface is intense. He's mean, he's vicious, and there's a lot of twists and turns that are quite shocking."

Scream VI hits theaters March 10.

