Courteney Cox says Scream VI fight with Ghostface is 'favorite scene I've ever had in a Scream movie'

In the just-released Scream VI, Woodsboro massacre survivors Tara (Jenna Ortega), Sam (Melissa Barrera), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) relocate to New York in the hope of putting Ghostface behind them. Alas, before long, the masked maniac has embarked on a new killing spree, to the horror of everyone. Well, everyone except journalist Gale Weathers, the longtime chronicler of Ghostface's activities, who is once again played by Courteney Cox.

"Gale, when this movie opens, she lives in New York City, she's on a morning news program, and she's just doing her thing," says Cox. "Ghostface comes to town [following] Tera and Sam, and she's excited; it brings a little life to her job."

Cox's reporter has the opportunity to get up close and personal with Ghostface during an extended action sequence in Weathers' apartment.

"That took a little while," says the actress of shooting the sequence. "That was the bulk of my time filming. It was very physical. It was my favorite scene that I've ever had in a Scream movie because I got to really fight with Ghostface."

Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI." Courteney Cox in 'Scream VI.' | Credit: Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures

Cox reveals that directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin encouraged the actress to undertake as much of the stunt work as possible herself.

"Oh God, I did so much," she says. "I can't believe that at this point in my life, I was able to do all that stuff. And I think the directors, they're so great...[but] I was like, is this normal, me doing this? I loved it; it was great. I was proud of myself."

Scream VI is the first movie in the franchise not to feature Cox's longtime costars, David Arquette and Neve Campbell. Arquette's character, Deputy Dewey, perished in Scream (2022), while Campbell declined to reprise her role of Sidney Prescott because of a salary dispute. What was that like for Cox?

"It feels good to be still around. I mean, I don't know what happens in this one," the actress teases, "but it was just nice to make the cut, literally."

